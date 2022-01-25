The SITE of a former dental practice in Newport looks set to be converted into a home after plans to do so were given the go-ahead last week.
Stow Park Dental Practice, located at 14 Bassaleg Road, is to be restored as a home and merged with the existing first floor flat.
The practice was running in one of the late Victorian houses along Bassaleg Road, nearby to the Handpost pub.
Most recently, the practice was operating as Newport Smile Centre – which is now located on North Street in the Baneswell area of the city.
A closer look at the plans show that the existing reception and treatment rooms on the ground floor would become a living room, dining room and a home study.
The first floor flat would convert its current living room into another bedroom once the merge between the two floors is complete.
The Argus has tried to get in touch with representatives from the dental practice.
You can view the plans here.
