Caldicot's Severn Bridge Industrial Estate is now fully let after FI Real Estate Management completed a major refurbishment and secured a tenant for its last remaining unit.

Haulage and logistics company the Lockwood Group are set to move into unit 4 on the estate after the work carried out by the property and asset management company, FIREM.

The refurbishment took place over 12 weeks and included a total overhaul of both exterior and interior space including new cladding, double glazed windows, roof repairs and flood lighting. Internally, a full redecoration of the office included new carpets, suspended ceiling with LED lighting and brand new toilet and shower facilities. Within the warehouse, a new high bay has been installed along with LED lighting and new flooring.

The 68,425 sq ft high-grade detached unit boasts four roller shutter doors and full circulation around the perimeter for HGV access.

The Lockwood Group was established in 1965 and offers one-stop warehousing and transport solutions. The new lease at Unit 4 Severn Bridge Industrial Estate is for a minimum five-year term.

FIREM has refurbished thousands of sq ft of office, industrial and retail space over the past year and has plans for a further 2m sq ft to be refurbished throughout 2022. The company’s whole UK asset portfolio is now in excess of 14m sq ft, with 5m sq ft of new build industrial developments in the pipeline.

A spokesperson for FI Real Estate Management said: “We’re experiencing continued demand for high quality industrial units in Caldicot and across our wider industrial portfolio. It’s therefore no surprise that all units at Severn Bridge Industrial Estate are now fully let following our new partnership with the Lockwood Group.

“It’s immensely satisfying to be able to support existing and prospective tenants by investing in our stock and providing the space and amenities they need to thrive. We are committed to growing our presence in Caldicot and across South Wales and will be investing in expanding our portfolio here in the coming months.”

Severn Bridge Industrial Estate is just over a mile from Caldicot town centre and 16 miles from Newport.