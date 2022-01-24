A CWMBRAN opticians has marked its 30th anniversary by supporting a tree planting scheme at Cwmbran Boating Lake.

Specsavers Cwmbran, based in Cwmbran Shopping Centre, first opened its doors with four members of staff.

The store, which during that time relocated from its original position in the centre, now has nine test rooms and has seen its staff count increase to 50.

Since opening, the store has also expanded to include audiology services as well as state-of-the-art technology, such as the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine. An OCT machine can help detect preventable, sight-threatening conditions four years earlier than a standard eye test.

Mark Edwards, retail director at Specsavers Cwmbran, said: "We all feel very honoured to be celebrating 30 years at Specsavers Cwmbran. What started as a small high street outlet has now grown into a successful business with an amazing team behind it. I am very proud of what we have managed to achieve in the last 30 years."

Mr Edwards’ team visited the newly planted trees at the south of the lake, which is hoped will bring a vibrant diversity and be a move towards increasing wildlife in the area. It is estimated that a typical tree can absorb around 21 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year.

He said: "With environmental issues at the forefront of everyone’s mind, we wanted to do our bit to help the environment by doing something positive and hopefully encouraging others to do their bit to help our planet."

Veronika Brannovic, local nature partnership coordinator at Torfaen County Borough Council, said: "The Local Nature Partnership is so pleased to have been able to work with Specsavers and Torfaen County Borough Council to plant these 30 trees. The trees will continue to grow and benefit the area for many more years to come."