A ROUND-UP of the latest outstanding warrants issued for alleged crimes in Gwent.
Thomas Neil Lant, 40, of Penmain Street, Porth, Rhonnda Cynon Taf, is wanted for allegedly stealing a turkey just before Christmas.
Mr Lant allegedly stole the poultry product from Marks and Spencer in Newport on December 21, 2021.
The turkey was worth £85.80.
He is also accused of going equipped for theft on the same date in Newport.
He was found carrying a foil bag and wire cutters.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as he did not make an appearance in answer to bail.
Chrissie Lynne Keohane, 47, of Gurnos Road, Gurnos, Merthyr Tydfil, is accused of stealing four joints of meat worth a total of £22.
The alleged theft occurred in Lidl in Blaenau Gwent on August 23, 2021.
A warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued as the offence is punishable by imprisonment.
Aaron Elvis Rees, 41, of Viaduct Court, Cwmynyscoy Road, Cwmynscoy, Pontypool, is accused of drug driving.
Mr Rees allegedly drove through Newport on Queensway on August 7, 2021 with a proportion of a controlled drug in his blood.
The drug in question is benzoylecgonine, which is the main metabolite of cocaine.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offence he is accused of is punishable by imprisonment.
