GWENT employment big hitter Clear Sky Recruitment has signed up to support Caerphilly Gwent boxer Kyran Jones.

Recruitment boss Ross Porter, of Blackwood, says his business climbed into the ring to sponsor the Cefn Fforest fighter to help boost his career.

Boxing fan Ross says he has high hopes for the 23-year-old southpaw who first pulled on his gloves at the tender age of just six.

Ross said:"Clear Sky Recruitment is pleased to sponsor Kyran who we regard as a sparkling prospect. Kyran posted 74 wins from 97 amateur fights. He won 10 Welsh champions/vests as an amateur and one British championship. He showed his form when he competed in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He's fought in three European championships and a world championship."

Kyran, who won his first two professional contests, fights as a middleweight and super middleweight. The boxer, who attended Tir-y-berth primary school and Lewis Boy's School, Pengam, says his boxing hero is Blackwood's undefeated world champion, super middleweight Joe Calzaghe.

His ambition is to win the British Lonsdale belt and go all the way in the sport, bringing a world title back to Wales.

His trainer is Gary Lockett and his manager is Mo Prior, of Priority Boxing Promotions.

Kyran's boxing style is described as skilful using long, sharp and fast punches with good footwork.

Kyran said: "I can also fight inside if needed but my main attitude in the ring is to box at range, using effective footwork."

Clear Sky Recruitment boss Ross, a graduate of Newport College of Higher Education, has several business interests including a work wear factory, a craft gin distillery and a boutique candle business based in Blackwood.