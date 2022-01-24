A PENSIONER has been taken to hospital after a single car crash in Torfaen.
It happened on the A4042 near Pontypool at 10.50am this morning (January 24).
Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service were on the scene.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance service to assist with traffic management.
“An 87-year-old man from Cwmbran was taken to the Grange University Hospital as a precaution and no injuries were reported.”
