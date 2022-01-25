A MONMOUTHSHIRE distillery is toasting their success after having one of their gins named as best in Wales.

White Hare Distillery received the Best London Dry Gin in Wales award for their White Hare Hellenic gin.

The award was part of the World Gin Awards 2022, and follows last year's bronze award for their White Hare Original gin.

Posting on social media, the distillery said: "What an amazing achievement.

"Thank you to everyone that supported us, another award winning gin added to our collection, the spirit of the hare keeps going."

Christos Kyriakidis, who runs the distillery and neighbouring Mad Platter in Usk with his partner Polly Langford, said he always harboured dreams of opening his own distillery.

With many years of experience in the world of gin, including at established brand Plymouth Gin, Mr Kyriakidis believes that the wave of gin popularity will roll on for many years to come.

As many of the ingredients as possible used in the distillation process at White Hare are locally sourced - some from less than a mile away.

As well as creating award-winning spirits themselves, there is also the chance for visitors to White Hare Distillery to have a go at making their very own batch.

Visit whiteharedistillery.co.uk/gin-experience to find out more.