AN imposing fire-ravaged shell of an office block in the heart of the Newport's commercial district goes under the hammer next month.
The former solicitor's office building at 9, Gold Tops, currently looks a sorry sight but artist impression drawings show how the prominent location could look once redeveloped.
The historic plot, close to the city's Civic Centre, has planning permission for an extension and conversion of the existing building to provide nine, self-contained apartments.
Planning permission was granted in October 2021 for a period of five years for the creation of six two-bedroom and three one-bedroom apartments. No section 106 contribution is required.
The property, which is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, is listed with a guide price of £265,000-plus.
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The property is situated within close proximity to the Civic Centre and approximately a quarter of a mile from the city centre itself. The property has easy access to Newport railway station and the M4."
This property, along with some sixty others, is being offered for sale by Paul Fosh Auctions in an online auction with bidding starting on Tuesday, February 1 and ending from 5pm on Thursday February 3.
