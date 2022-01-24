VACCINATION centres across Gwent are hosting two walk-in clinics later this week for anyone who is eligible for a first, second or booster dose of a covid-19 vaccination.
Anyone wishing to have a vaccination – and are eligible – can visit one of the centres between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 26 and Thursday, January 27.
The vaccination centres that are hosting the walk-ins are:
- Newport Centre
- Cwmbran Stadium
- Ebbw Vale General Offices
- Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre
Dr David Hepburn said in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s latest vaccination letter: “Vaccinations are making a huge difference to the number of people getting seriously unwell. Each Covid patient in the hospital is taking up a bed which could be used for a routine operation or other activities. It will ease the pressure on the Health Board, and it helps the community.”
The health board said that as of 10pm on Sunday, January 23, 405,671 people in Gwent have had their booster vaccination.
