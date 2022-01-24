RESIDENTS of Alway and Ringland in Newport have complained that the water from taps tasted strange - here's why.

Welsh Water confirmed that there had been a burst on Ringwood Avenue on Sunday, January 23.

The issue was quickly resolved, but some residents said that discolouration of the water had remained.

One resident took to Facebook to say that the water "tasted odd" and drinking it was like "using out of date milk".

They went on to say that they threw six pint glasses away thinking that was the problem before realising it was the water.

A Welsh Water spokeswoman said: "We became aware of a burst on Ringwood Avenue on Sunday morning affecting water supplies to the immediate area which our teams quickly resolved.

"We would like to thank customers in that area for bearing with us while we repaired the burst there.

"We have received contacts from two customers informing us following the burst they had noticed a slight discolouration to their water supply, we have advised them of the steps to take to resolve the matter."

READ MORE:

Presumably, the steps included the advice given on the Welsh Water website which is to run the the taps until the discolouration stops.

This can take a while, sometimes around 45 minutes.

Discoloured water can occur when bits of iron or manganese become dislodged - something that can easily occur during a burst.

The iron or manganese are unlikely to cause any harm, but Welsh Water advises people not to use the water in baby bottles.

People should not wash clothes when the water is discoloured as this can stain them.

Welsh Water say that people who are on a water meter need not worry about flushing out the discolouration as they will give them a credit towards their next bill.