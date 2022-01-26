WE COULD not brie-lieve it when Holy Cheesus closed, but it has now re-opened in a bigger venue.

Newport's Holy Cheesus, which specialises in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, has moved from its small Bridge Street unit to the former home of Rogue Fox Coffee House – just up the hill in Clytha Park Road.

After being shut since December 24, Holy Cheesus opened in its new premises on January 20, so we sent reporter Leah Powell went to check it out. Here's what she found.

Holy Cheesus is sandwiched between The Cellar Door and All About Eve on Clytha Park Road

Full disclosure: I think cheese is grate (pun intended) and have been a fan of Holy Cheesus since it first opened in 2017.

Holy Cheesus has been serving the people of Newport grilled cheese since 2017

But I didn’t expect to feel like I’d walked into a block of cheddar (albeit with a nicer aroma). The new premises offers the perfect balance of cheesiness and sophistication, with carefully selected decorations highlighting the common theme: cheese.

Is this napkin holder too cheesy?

Along with a Swiss cheese inspired wall, yellow is included in the decor – such as the door, some of the walls, the seating, and even a fire alarm – but is interspersed with black to avoid it being too much.

The yellow and black theme is prevalent throughout Holy Cheesus

An abundance of greenery, succulents, and hanging baskets really brings the new venue to life. Stepping into the food venue you could easily forget that you’re just up the road from the hustle and bustle of Newport city centre.

Succulents and hanging baskets add some extra colour to Holy Cheesus

Another noticeable difference in Holy Cheesus’ new home was space – something the former unit lacked.

Holy Cheesus now has a lounge area, a six-seat bar which overlooks a black wall with a neon light, two four-seater tables, and two two-seater tables for those wishing to dine-in.

There's plenty more dining space at Holy Cheesus' new location on Clytha Park Road

People wanting their cheese fix can also order for collection or delivery.

Whereas before the till served as a kitchen space, the new premises has a sleek counter, with the kitchen further back in the building. Upon arriving, signalled by a bell, I was given a warm welcome by staff donning yellow aprons.

Although there’s still work to be done, including to the menu boards, the full selection – which includes vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options – was available to browse with a leaflet on the counter.

A painted rock in keeping with the cheese theme at Holy Cheesus

Arriving at around midday I’d just missed the breakfast options. I opted for the R ‘n’ brie (which is vegetarian and can be made gluten free) with a side of halloumi fries.

R ‘n’ brie sandwich from Holy Cheesus

Sitting and waiting for my food, with music at the right volume to not be too invasive, I saw another customer being served their nachos. They looked tasty and – having previously fallen victim to rubbery halloumi in other establishments – I worried I’d made the wrong choice with my side.

But, upon trying the halloumi fries my doubts melted faster than cheese on a grill. They were piping hot and delicious, with the sweet chilli dip side further complementing the flavour.

Halloumi fries with a sweet chilli dip from Holy Cheesus

My sandwich, which I kept simple with none of the option add-ons, was flavoursome and chock-a-bloc with cheesy goodness.

While tucking in it seemed that I wasn’t the only fan – not one passer-by could resist looking at the newly located venture – with a few people caving to the craving (perhaps enticed by the insane cheese pull of my toastie).

A neon light overlooking the bar area at Holy Cheesus

Note: if you’re trying to impress someone on a first date Holy Cheesus may not be the best option – while delicious it’s a challenge to eat in a dainty or delicate way (although cutlery is available).

Conclusion: Holy Cheesus rocks!

Holy Cheesus is open from 10am to 2.30pm from Monday to Saturday.