A CAERPHILLY boxing club which played a role in an an Olympic gold medallist's path to glory has had an increase in members after installing new mats as part of their renovation.

Dan-y-Gaer Road Gym in Gelligaer is home to the Gelligaer and District Amateur Boxing Club. The club was established in 1965 and has been at the gym since 1991 - and at one point counted Olympic gold medal-winning Lauren Price among its members.

A £1,984 grant from the Postcode Community Trust – part of the People’s Postcode Lottery – has been used to install new jigsaw safety mats.

The club itself has also put new equipment in and made repairs to the roof alongside redecoration – and now has more than 100 members. The gym also has a new logo which was designed by member Olivia Underwood. The 17-year-old’s logo will be used around the building and on letterhead and sponsored branding.

Miss Underwood said: “I was so happy when my design was chosen. I love being a member at Gelligaer ABC, and now I can see my logo on the wall every time I come here.”

Brian Martin, secretary of Gelligaer and District Amateur Boxing Club, said: “The new mats have completely transformed the gym’s interior, making it a modern, more enjoyable, and safer training experience for our boxers. The Postcode Community Trust grant has made a huge difference to the appeal of Gelligaer ABC, and we have seen our membership grow as a result of their support.

“It is fantastic to see the money raised by People’s Postcode Lottery players from CF82 and beyond being used for the community in this way. The gym has been a safe place for people of all ages, from eight to 62, for many years. This refurbishment will see us continue to support the community for years to come.”

You can find out more about the gym here: facebook.com/gelligaerabc