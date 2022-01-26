A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RICHARD BERRY, 50, of Wainfelin Avenue, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute on Tredegar Street, Newport, on November 1, 2021.

MORGAN WIXEY, 18, of Clifton Street, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 on January 1.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANFOR ALI, 37, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 38 weeks after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 101 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Commercial Road, Newport, on January 7 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN DUNPHY, 45, of Bryn Goleu, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on December 26, 2021.

JOSIF STEFANOVIC, 40, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 22 weeks after he admitted the theft of a female electric shaver and trimmer from Asda on January 16 and being in breach of a community order.

He was ordered to pay £213 in a surcharge and costs.

JUSTIN DAVIES, 34, of Heol Fawr, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £634 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS SMITH, 34, of Penterry Lane, St Arvans, was banned from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Mounton Road, Chepstow, on October 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE SHARON LOUISE RAYMOND, 33, of Heol Y Ddol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT SNELL, 63, of Clarence Street, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUCY ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, 68, of Ty Trappa Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE BINLEY, 35, of Park Terrace, Merthyr Tydfil, was ordered to pay £360.28 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she admitted the theft of goods worth £161.28 from Tesco, Ebbw Vale, on August 24, 2021.