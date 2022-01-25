A DRINK driver who crashed her car while nearly four times the limit just before Christmas escaped going to prison.
Carys Tiffin, 44, of Delphinium Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, and banned from driving for 32 months.
At the city’s magistrates’ court, she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 139 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Tiffin’s offence was committed in an Audi A5 car on Hollybush Avenue on December 15, 2021.
Her jail sentence was suspended because she would “lose her employment and career and was the sole breadwinner for her family”.
The defendant was also of previous clean character with no convictions recorded against her.
The court was told the police witnessed her drink driving which ended in a collision.
Tiffin was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and prosecution costs of £85.
