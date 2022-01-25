Boris Johnson does not have the “moral authority” to lead the UK, Mark Drakeford has said.

The First Minister questioned the Prime Minister’s ability to lead the country this morning, following more claims of lockdown partying in Downing Street.

Boris Johnson has been facing fresh allegations of lockdown rule breaking after it was claimed that a birthday party for the Prime Minister was held.

Downing Street has now conceded that staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room following a meeting after it was alleged 30 people attended and shared cake despite social mixing indoors being banned.

(PA)

ITV News reported the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, had organised the surprise get-together complete with a chorus of “happy birthday” on the afternoon of June 19, 2020.

Mr Drakeford said: “I just don’t think that the Prime Minister has the moral authority to lead a country like the United Kingdom.”

Appearing on the BBC’s Today programme on Tuesday he added: “You cannot be someone who asks other people to do things – difficult, upsetting things – that you are so patently unwilling to do yourself.”

The Prime Minister is a national distraction.



Millions of people are struggling to pay the bills, but Boris Johnson and his government are spending the whole time mopping up their own rule-breaking, sleaze and deceit.



He’s got to go. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 24, 2022

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes.”

ITV News also reported later that evening family friends were hosted upstairs to further celebrate the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday in his official residence.

However, No 10 said: “This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time the Prime Minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”