A FORMER pub in Ringland is set to be demolished to make way for housing.
Newport City Council has granted permission to Wye Valley Demolition to demolish The Friendship Inn.
The demolition is set to take place on Tuesday, March 29, and is expected to take 12 weeks.
It is part of a wider regeneration scheme of the Ringland Centre by Newport City Homes. The scheme includes up to 170 homes and a new Ringland shopping centre.
Separate applications will be submitted to demolish the other buildings in the area.
The former pub is fire damaged following a fire in June last year, which is believed to have been deliberate.
The council has recommended that work on the site be restricted to the following hours; 8am until 6pm on weekdays, and 8am until 1pm on Saturdays.
The full planning application can be found here: https://publicaccess.newport.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R3FZCPLCI1N00
