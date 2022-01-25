HOTEL chain Travelodge is beginning a recruitment drive to fill 600 jobs across its hotels in the UK.
The jobs range from managerial positions to receptionists and will be located across its 582 sites, including in Caerphilly and Cardiff, as well as its headquarters in Thame, Oxfordshire.
The chain has said that it expects a rise in staycations to continue in the UK, which will provide a boost for the hospitality sector meaning more jobs can be created.
Travelodge chief executive Craig Bonnars said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a new career change.
“Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities.”
The company offers perks such as an in-house management development programme, helping thousands of entry-level staff further their careers.
The jobs on offer are full and part-time and there are flexible working arrangements available.
The 600 jobs include roles for managers, bar staff, cleaners and receptionists, and head office roles in finance, marketing, computing and sales.
Vacancies can be found on the Travelodge careers website here.
