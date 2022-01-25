Wales kick off their 2022 Six Nations campaign as defending champions next weekend.
Ahead of the start of the championship, we have pulled together all the information you need on Wayne Pivac’s side’s fixtures kick off times.
Not included in the Welsh squad for the tournament is talisman and captain Alun Wyn Jones.
Jones, the most-capped Test player in rugby union history, is among a number of high-profile absentees from Pivac’s 36-man squad for the tournament.
His fellow British and Irish Lions George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau also miss out due to injuries.
“You don’t replace 680 caps overnight,” said Pivac, referring to the unavailable players.
“In some positions we have been developing players over the last 12-18 months and we are confident those guys can come in and do a job.
“There are some new faces coming in, which is always exciting. You get a lot of enthusiasm out of younger players.
“We would like to think a lot won’t change. We still want to score tries, we still want to attack where we can, but again, we’ve got to be able to play an all-court game.”
Wales Six Nations 2022 fixtures
- February 5 - Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm
- February 12 – Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm
- February 26 – England v Wales, 4.45pm
- March 11 – Wales v France, 8pm
- March 19 – Wales v Italy, 2.15pm
Wales Six Nations squad
Wales squad for the Guinness Six Nations Championship.
Backs: G Davies (Scarlets), K Hardy (Scarlets), T Williams (Cardiff), G Anscombe (Ospreys), D Biggar (Northampton, capt), R Priestland (Cardiff), C Sheedy (Bristol), J Davies (Scarlets), U Halaholo (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens), O Watkin (Ospreys), J Adams (Cardiff), A Cuthbert (Ospreys), L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), J McNicholl (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets).
Forwards: R Carre (Cardiff), W Jones (Scarlets), G Thomas (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), T Francis (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff), R Elias (Scarlets), D Lake (Ospreys), B Roberts (Ulster), A Beard (Ospreys), B Carter (Dragons), S Davies (Cardiff), W Rowlands (Dragons), C Tshiunza (Exeter), T Basham (Dragons), E Jenkins (Cardiff), J Morgan (Ospreys), R Moriarty (Dragons), J Ratti (Cardiff), A Wainwright (Dragons).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.