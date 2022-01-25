NEWPORT County AFC will climb to third in the League Two table with victory at Leyton Orient this evening.
The Exiles head to Brisbane Road on the back of wins against Harrogate and Scunthorpe that have lifted them to fifth.
They would leapfrog Northampton and Sutton United with three points this evening, albeit having played more games.
A victory will be no easy task against an Orient side who will be in the promotion mix themselves if they win their games in hand.
They have drawn too many times this season, including when pegged back twice at Rodney Parade earlier in the season.
Last season County won 2-1 in the FA Cup in London but suffered a league double, losing 2-1 at Orient and 1-0 at Cardiff City Stadium.
County are likely to be without on-loan Coventry defender Josh Pask after he suffered a knee injury at Scunthorpe with James Clarke in pole position to replace him alongside Mickey Demetriou.
Jordan Brown could make his debut for Orient. The 20-year-old defender signed an 18-month deal on Monday after finding playing time limited with Derby and could make his first appearance.
Former County loanee Otis Khan, who played them when with Walsall on New Year’s Day, may make his first start after coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw against Port Vale on Saturday.
Midfielder Craig Clay will not be available and could miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.
Tonight's fixtures: Barrow v Salford, Leyton Orient v County, Scunthorpe v Bristol Rovers, Walsall v Bradford.
