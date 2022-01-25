SCRUM-HALF Dan Babos joined the Dragons’ Coventry contingent getting game time in the English Championship at the weekend.
The 21-year-old came off the bench for his debut for the West Midlands side in their 47-5 loss to leaders Ealing Trailfinders at Vallis Way.
Babos was joined in the matchday squad by lock/blindside Max Williams and centre Tom Griffiths.
The scrum-half is behind Gonzalo Bertranou, Tavis Knoyle and Rhodri Williams in the pecking order for the 9 jersey at the Dragons.
At the start of December he made his first senior start for almost four years in the United Rugby Championship loss to Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium because of injuries to Betranou, Williams and on-loan Lewis Jones.
Babos then backed up Knoyle, who returned from ruptured knee ligaments off the bench in Scotland, against Perpignan in the European Challenge Cup.
Bertranou’s return to fitness following a knee problem and coronavirus means that Babos has been sent to Coventry for match action.
The scrum-half enjoyed a breakthrough season under Bernard Jackman in 2017/18, scoring a try on his debut as an 17-year-old against the Scarlets in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and going on to make 13 appearances.
He then fell out of favour before making his return with three outings as a replacement in the Rainbow Cup last year.
Dragons tighthead Luke Yendle is currently with Jersey Reds where he was joined by full-back Ioan Davies, who was recalled for the European Challenge Cup clash against Benetton.
The Dragons return to URC action against the Italians at Rodney Parade on Friday (kick-off 7.35pm).
