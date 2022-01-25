SHAUN Connor is back in international rugby after joining the Wales Under-20s coaching team for the Six Nations.

The former fly-half, who returned to the Dragons to work with the academy this season after leaving his role with the Russia senior men's team, has been appointed by fellow man of Gwent Byron Hayward along with Craig Everett and the Scarlets' Richard Kelly.

Connor has spent most of his coaching career as an attack and skills coach but will lead on the breakdown while Cardiff' Everett is in charge of the defence and Kelly will be the set-piece boss.

"I'm very happy with the coaching group we have now got," said head coach Hayward. "We took our time in finalising it as it was important, we got the right people in.

"Shaun has obviously got a lot of experience coaching PRO14 and international rugby with Russia, so he adds a massive amount of experience but it's also about giving opportunities to up and coming coaches.

"I know Rich has coached at the Scarlets but he's still relatively young at 34, young in terms of coaching and experience. He has a wealth of knowledge, particularly at the set-piece.

"Craig Everett in terms of coaching would be considered inexperienced but he is coming in to do defence which is a massive role.

"Hopefully, I can help him out in that area with my past experiences and he is doing a great job. I'm really happy in what he is doing, he's got the characteristics you need as a coach, a very high work ethic and a real desire to improve the players.

"For me it's not just about being technically and tactically sound, it's also about being good people as well and fitting in with the environment we want to create - so from that perspective I'm really happy."

Connor, a former fly-half who played for Abertillery, Newport, Ebbw Vale and Pontypool before making a century of appearances for the Ospreys, is in his third spell with the Dragons.

He played 29 times between 2008 and 2010 and then returned as a coach in 2014, initially working with the academy and then progressing to the senior squad.

Connor coached Russia at the Rugby World Cup as part of Lyn Jones' management team.

Wales U20s kick off their Six Nations against Ireland in Cork on Friday, February 4 (kick-off 8pm) and then host Scotland in Colwyn Bay the following Friday.

They travel to Doncaster to face England in round three before finishing against the French and Italians at Parc Eirias.