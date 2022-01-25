Two Gwent gastropubs have been named among the best in the UK.

The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards features The Hardwick in Abergavenny, and The Black Bear Inn in Bettws Newydd, Usk.

The list is created each year by an academy of several hundred judges spread throughout the UK who vote for who they think are the must-see gastropubs.

The academy is made up of food industry experts, chefs, operators, food writers and journalists, all of whom keep a close eye on the market and the trends within.

Food at The Hardwick, Abergavenny (top50gastropubs)

Each year, the judges are asked to vote for their top three gastropub businesses, from those they have visited in the past year, and the votes are then tallied to produce a top 50 list.

Best gastropubs in Wales

The Hardwick was the highest rated Gastropub in Wales this year, taking the number 20 spot on the list.

Elsewhere in Gwent The Black Bear Inn picked up the number 47 spot on the list, and was praised for its “cosy feel” by judges.

The only other Welsh pub on the top 50 was The Felin Fach Griffin, in Brecon.

But what makes a Gastropub?

The awards website says: “Thirty to forty years ago, pub food was something of a rudimentary offer that usually involved a deep fat fryer and something that could be thrown together quickly and easily.

“Wet-led pubs dominated and the idea of going out for a fine-dining treat down at your local was unheard of.

“However, a quiet revolution was underway, and a few visionary entrepreneurs started a trend that has since exploded onto the pub scene and is now here to stay.

“Nowadays, the gastropub market is vibrant and booming, with top end chefs offering fine, Michelin-starred dining experiences in a pub environment, through to more traditional but high quality pub classics, all of which is represented in the Top 50 Gastropub’s list.”