SEVERAL drivers from Gwent have had their cases heard in court for a range of motoring offences.

Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire residents have been in courts across England and Wales from Preston to Porthcawl.

Here is a round-up of the recent cases.

BARRIE RICHARDS, 47, of Vinegar Hill in Undy has been ordered to pay more than £850 after being clocked speeding in Cambridgeshire.

Richards was caught driving a BMW over the limit on the A14 at Bythorn.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £680 at Peterborough Court House on Monday, January 10.

He also had to pay £110 in costs and a £68 surcharge, as well as having four points put on his licence.

Rev DAMIEON LEE CHARLES CUNNINGHAM, 52, of Stanfield Street in Cwm, was caught speeding in Porthcawl.

Cunningham was driving a Ford Transit at 39mph in the 30mph zone on Fulmar Road on June 27, 2021.

He pleaded guilty, and at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 10, was fined £100.

Cunningham was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

No separate order was made for costs.

STUART JENKINS, 40, of Carlyle Street in Abertillery, was caught 10mph over the limit by a mobile speed camera in Powys.

Jenkins was driving a Ford Transit at 40mph on the A470 at Llyswen in a 30mph zone on July 23 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 10.

Jenkins was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

DARREN PAUL FRANKLIN, 50, of Rockvilla Close in Varteg, was caught speeding in a van in Devon.

Franklin was caught exceeding the speed limit for a van in a Mercedes Sprinter on the A30 at Okehampton on March 16, 2021.

He admitted the offence on Monday, January 10 and was fined £107, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

At Bodmin Magistrates' Court, he was also banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending, and had three points added to his licence.

SIMON JOHN DOODY, 48, of Central Drive in Trevethin, was speeding in Lancashire.

Doody was driving over the 50mph limit on the M6 southbound between junction 33 and junction 32 on June 25 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 13.

He must also pay costs of £90, and a £34 surcharge, while also having three points put on his licence.

RAYMOND CURTIS, 59, of Beaufort Rise in Beaufort, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught five miles per hour over the limit in Cardiff.

Curtis was caught doing 35mph on North Road in Cardiff on July 15, 2021.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 13.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. Curtis has also had three points added to his licence.

JAMIE LEE LONG, 23, of Church Street in Tredegar, was caught speeding in the 50mph average speed zone on the M4 at Port Talbot.

Long was caught doing 58mph in the average speed zone on July 10, 2021.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £76 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 14.

Long was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, while also having three points added to his licence.