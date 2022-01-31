HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from January 17 until January 25.
Richard Cole
Cole was fined more than £60 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 18.
The 50-year-old, of Neddern Way, Caldicot, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £64 for the offence, which occurred on July 17, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Tracey Tanner
Tanner was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 20.
The 51-year-old, of Chestnut Drive, Rogiet, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph section of the B4245 in Magor.
She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on July 7, 2021.
She was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Alan Darlow
Darlow was fined more than £600 at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 21.
The 70-year-old, of Glen Usk House, Llanhennock, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Henllys Road in Cwmbran.
He was fined £666 for the offence, which occurred on April 14, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £66.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
He was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.
