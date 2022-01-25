AN ENTIRE year group at a Newport secondary school has been told to stay at home due to staffing issues.

This morning (Tuesday, January 25), an urgent email was sent from Newport High School’s headteacher to parents and guardians of year eight pupils, informing them of the drastic measures in place.

The letter revealed that due to issues with staffing levels, the entire year group would be kept off school for the day.

Instead, pupils have been told to access their work remotely through Microsoft Teams – a system used to teach students during the periods of lockdown since the start of the covid pandemic.

At this time, it is not known when the pupils, aged between 12-13, will be returning to in-person teaching at the Bettws Lane school, with the letter revealing that the school will “confirm as soon as possible when we can bring Year 8 back into school”.

Parents of those affected are urged to keep checking the school website at this time for further updates.

Meanwhile, students who are eligible for free school meals will receive vouchers.

The reason for the staff shortage has not been made clear.

Letter from school in full

A letter from school headteacher Gill Lee to parents reads: “Dear Parent/Carer

“I am very sorry to confirm that due to staffing levels in school we will not be able to have Year 8 students in school today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

“Students will be able to access their work remotely on Teams.

“I will confirm as soon as possible when we can bring Year 8 back into school. Please check the website for updates.

“Students in Year 8 eligible for Free School Meals will receive vouchers.

“Yours sincerely,

“Gill Lee, headteacher.”