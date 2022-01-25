GWENT Police have warned people about the anti-social use of cars after a large, unofficial meeting at Newport Stadium on Sunday evening.

Around 200 cars met at the stadium car park in Spytty at 6pm on Sunday, January 23.

Police officers were called to the scene after residents called about anti-social behaviour, in particular noise issues.

There were also reports of cars speeding on the SDR after the motorists left the car park.

Inspector Martin Cawley, of the Newport east neighbourhood police team, said: "We received a report of the anti-social use of cars at the Newport Stadium car park at around 6.05pm on Sunday, January 23.

"Officers attended and reportedly around 200 cars had gathered in the stadium car park. All the cars had left the stadium site at around 8.20pm.

"We have previously facilitated gatherings of motoring enthusiasts in Newport to ensure the safety of all road users and in a bid to curb the anti-social use of vehicles.

"However, we were not notified of this event occurring and we have had several reports of motorists performing dangerous manoeuvres and allegedly speeding on the A48 Southern Distributor Road after leaving the car park.

"Enquiries are ongoing into any alleged offences and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 390 23/01/22.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The issue of the gatherings have been raised before by Lliswerry ward councillor Roger Jeavons.

Cllr Jeavons said: "I have raised this issue many times with local police and at full council via the Superintendent on behalf of local residents, which can be viewed.

"I have suggested the Go Safe speed camera vehicle be used regularly to identify speeding vehicles.

"We will continue to support and work with all bodies, to prevent what is a real disturbance for people living near these man made race tracks."