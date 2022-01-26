A NEWPORT actress returns to our screens tonight in a sitcom about a chaotic (but loving) family.
BBC sitcom, The Tuckers, returns with its second series this evening, with a double bill on BBC One Wales.
Filmed in the Aber Valley above Caerphilly, the comedy show features the Tuckers, a close-knit extended family who are “not necessarily on the right side of the law” but work hard and try to survive as a family.
This includes Natalie Tucker, who is played by Newport actress Alexandria Riley. She plays the ex-wife of Bobby (Ben McGregor) and lives next door with a young girl Shaks (Hope Reynolds) with an appetite for mayhem.
Creator of the show, Steve Speirs, stars as Glyn, who is father of Bobby and Billy (Joshua McCord) and son to Peggy (Lynn Hunter).
Ms Riley was attracted to the role of Natalie as she related to the character.
She said:
“It [the script] reminded me of my family – in how we communicate with one another, in that we’re very loud with colourful language.
“We don’t get into the hilarious situations that the Tuckers get into but I just loved how bold she was but with a heart of gold.
“She doesn’t mind telling people what she thinks of them, but it all comes from a really loving place.”
Do you recognise her but unsure where from? Alexandria Riley has appeared on numerous other shows, including:
- The Pembrokeshire Murders – a drama series based on a true story – in which she plays DI Ella Richards, working closely with Pontypool-born actor Luke Evans who plays detective Steve Wilkins;
- The short film Mixed in which she, as a Newport-born woman with a white Welsh mother and black father from the Caribbean, speaks of her struggle with being asked “where are you from?”;
- Netflix show The End of the F***ing World in which she plays Leigh, the auntie of one of the shows protagonists Alyssa (played by Jessica Barden);
- Bilingual S4C crime drama Bang based in Port Talbot in which she plays Tracy;
- Various roles in Torchwood.
Series two of The Tuckers will premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, January 26, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
