ROSS Moriarty will start for the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship clash with Benetton at Rodney Parade on Friday.
The blindside will make his first appearance since October in Newport (kick-off 7.35pm) in a bid to prove he can feature in Wales’ Six Nations opener in Ireland.
The abrasive back rower had shoulder surgery after being fored off in the autumn opener against New Zealand.
Wayne Pivac is keen to have Moriarty’s physicality in his matchday squad at the Aviva Stadium and will be monitoring the Dragons’ fixture closely.
However, the Wales boss has not released any more players to Dean Ryan with tighthead Leon Brown, locks Will Rowlands and Ben Carter plus back rowers Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright remaining in camp.
Loosehead Rhys Carre and tighthead Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), fly-half Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys, scrum-half Kieran Hardy (Scarlets) and hooker Bradley Roberts (Ulster) have been sent for game time.
Meanwhile, lock/flanker Christ Tshiunza tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and the Exeter forward is isolating, which is likely to mean he is out of contention for the Ireland game due to a lack of preparation.
