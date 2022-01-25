THE Dragons have strengthened their front row for next season by signing Wales hooker Bradley Roberts from Ulster.

The 26-year-old will head to Rodney Parade in the summer to start a duel with fellow international Elliot Dee for the 2 jersey. The Argus understands it is a three-year contract.

South Africa-born Roberts, who has a grandmother from Ceredigion, made his Test debut against the Springboks in the autumn and has been included in Wayne Pivac’s squad for the Six Nations.

The Welsh Rugby Union’s selection policy meant that he had to move to Wales to continue his international career at the end of his current Ulster contract.

Roberts, who had a spell with RGC as a teenager, has accepted a deal with the Dragons.

MOVE: Wales hooker Bradley Roberts (Picture: ULSTER/DRAGONS)

“I’m really excited by the challenge ahead of me,” he said. “It’s a new opportunity and, after only a few seasons at this level, I’m determined to keep moving forward.

“I spoke to Dean [Ryan, director of rugby] about the Dragons and it’s a young group that are building for the future. I’m eager to add to that and be a part of that journey.

“The move to Dragons means I can also keep pushing to be part of the Wales set-up. I’ve only just started with that, and I want to add to those experiences.

“I’m looking forward to linking up with the Dragons, but for now my focus remains on Ulster, the next few months with Wales and a strong end to this season.”

Ryan is also eyeing lock Sean Lonsdale and centre Max Clark as he continues to tap into the Welsh exiles market. The boss is pleased to have confirmed his first recruit ahead of a summer rebuild.

“We’re really pleased that Bradley will join us and that he sees Dragons as the right environment for him to keep improving,” he said.

“Bradley obviously has international aspirations, as he makes the return to Wales, and we look forward to him competing for selection from next season.”

Dee has endured a stop-start campaign because of injury with an ankle issue meaning he has not been included in the Six Nations squad.

Ryan has also used on-loan Scarlet Taylor Davies, Ellis Shipp and James Benjamin, who has been converted from the back row, at the heart of the front row.

Former Wales and Lions hooker Richard Hibbard retired because of injury last week.