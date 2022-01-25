PLANS to increase the capacity for fans at Chepstow football club have been backed for approval by council planners, despite fears the move will worsen parking issues for residents on match days.

Chepstow Town AFC wants to add two new covered stands to its ground at Larkfield Park, one with 100 seats and the other with 50, taking the seating capacity to 250.

The new stands, required by the Football Association of Wales to compete in tier two of the Welsh amateur football pyramid, could pave the way for the club to win promotion from the Ardal Leagues South East in tier three.

But a planning application for the development has been met with objections from local residents with concerns over parking.

The club’s existing car park has capacity for 26 vehicles, and following objections from residents, the plans now include provision for a further 11 parking spaces.

A match day car parking management plan has also been submitted by the club, outlining how it will address the issue.

Two car parking stewards will manage access to the car park and control parking in the area.

No-parking cones will be places on surrounding streets, and the club will write to opposing teams in advance of each fixture, advising them not to park on residential roads.

If there are no spaces available at the club, stewards will advise motorists to park their cars at the Chepstow Comprehensive School/Leisure Centre site in Welsh Street.

But objectors say there is still insufficient parking and that the expansion will see more cars parked on streets near the ground.

One resident said parking provision “already appears inadequate” and that cars “always spill out onto the surrounding residential area, often parking on the pavements and close to junctions”.

Another said the parking management plan would be handled by “powerless volunteers” which they said sounded like “a recipe for disaster”.

They suggested resident only parking as a solution.

Chepstow Town Council has recommended approval of the plans, but still has reservations over parking.

Cllr Paul Pavia, ward member for Larkfield, has welcomed the additional parking proposed and the management plan.

He added: “The football club must continue to demonstrate that it is a good neighbour and look to fully understand and mitigate any match-day impact on residents.”

A planning report, recommending approval, says the new stands will not necessarily result in an increase in spectators.

Planners have also welcomed the car parking management plan, which they say will help to improve the current situation.

The plans will be decided by Monmouthshire council’s planning committee at a meeting next Tuesday, February 1.