NO NEW deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Gwent as cases continue to fall in the region, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
There were 446 new cases reported in Gwent, fewer than half the new cases reported yesterday.
The total number of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,162.
Wales has seen a further 1,977 new cases, with Public Health Wales statistics showing a total of two new deaths.
The total amount of deaths for the entire pandemic now stands at 6,784.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Newport has the highest number of new cases with 140.
Caerphilly has 139 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 81.
Blaenau Gwent has 47 new cases, with Monmouthshire recording the fewest cases at 39.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 23
• Blaenau Gwent - 47
• Bridgend - 110
• Caerphilly - 139
• Cardiff - 274
• Carmarthenshire - 173
• Ceredigion - 12
• Conwy - 42
• Denbighshire - 50
• Flintshire - 74
• Gwynedd - 32
• Merthyr Tydfil - 44
• Monmouthshire - 39
• Neath Port Talbot - 71
• Newport – 140
• Pembrokeshire - 56
• Powys - 52
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 116
• Swansea - 135
• Torfaen - 81
• Vale of Glamorgan - 87
• Wrexham - 100
• Unknown location – 13
• Resident outside Wales – 67
