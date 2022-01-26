RESIDENTS struggling to park their cars on two of Ty-Sign’s busiest streets have called on Caerphilly County Borough Council to install designated parking bays to help tackle the problem.

People have said they are concerned the current parking situation on Elm Drive and Manor Way is dangerous.

It comes as an online petition started by resident Kyla King has gained momentum in recent weeks – with more than 100 residents’ signatures.

Ms King said she had no choice but to receive two parking fines last year after she was unable to park her car on Elm Drive, and has called the current chaos with parking “discriminatory”.

“I have personally received two parking tickets totalling £70,” she said.

“I could understand them booking people if there is an alternative, however there isn’t.

“So, if they are going to carry on booking people then the money should go towards providing an alternative."

Some residents have also raised concerns with how wide the pavements are on Elm Drive and Manor Way, which is causing issues with parking.

“From what I can see there are far more cars on the streets than there are spaces available and there is no alternative parking," said Ms King.

“There’s spaces up the top of Elm Drive outside the shops but you can’t park there for more than an hour otherwise you’ll get a ticket."

Ms King believes that the current parking situation is unfair to herself and other residents that commute to work.

Read more:

“I work long hours and when I get home from work in the evening at around 10pm I struggle to find a parking space even on the pavement,” she added.

“I’m willing to park and walk five minutes to my home but even I was to do this there simply still isn’t even any spaces then.

Parking problems have also been reported on nearby Manor Way. (Picture: Google Maps)

“There’s also a number of vans that park on the streets which take up more than an average space for a car.

“Something needs to be done about this now as it is getting out of hand, and I imagine everyone on the street feels the same as me. I cannot afford to keep paying parking fines for parking outside my own home.”

It is understood that a separate paper petition is also in circulation amongst residents.

The Argus has approached Caerphilly County Borough Council and Risca Town Council for comment.