THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like child sex offences, drug dealing, fraud and affray.

We look at their cases.

Mark Wainfur

A drug dealer who sold 15kg of cocaine and 5kg of heroin was caught after police infiltrated his EncroChat phone.

Mark Wainfur, 33, from Newport, was a high level trafficker who was found with photographs of class A drugs and vast amounts of cash when officers access the device.

He was jailed for 12 years.

Steven Symes

Former bank manager Steven Symes conned his victims – including his own daughter – out of almost £650,000.

Judge Catherine Richards told the 61-year-old Newport fraudster: “The consequences of your fraud have a real human cost.

“This is a total fall from grace.”

Symes was jailed for four years and four months.

Nathan Saunders

A convicted terror offender was jailed for 16 months after threatening teenagers with a knife and telling them: "We cut people's heads off."

Nathan Saunders, 28, shouted "Allahu akbar" and made Islamic State salutes at the youths last September.

Saunders, from Tredegar, who was convicted of downloading terror documents five years ago, is believed to have radicalised himself online.

Luke Montgomery

A teenage drug dealer was locked up after he threw away a man bag with crack and heroin inside it during police chase.

Luke Montgomery, 19, from Newport, was caught after a chase in the city.

Officers recovered the bag which contained the drugs and cash.

Gavin Bennett

A thug kicked and stamped on his victim’s head and body before taking off his shoe to use as a weapon to continue the assault.

Gavin Bennett, 39, of Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, set upon Daniel Rowberry in a “sustained” attack.

He pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for eight months.

Mark Lenthall

A paedophile RAF veteran travelled 250 miles to Gwent from Hull to have sex with a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

Mark Lenthall, 53, was arrested last summer in Caerphilly where he thought he was going to meet up with the child.

But he was caught in a police sting on Saturday, July 10, 2021 after making the four and a half hour car journey to South Wales.

Lenthall was jailed for 13 years.