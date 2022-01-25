NEWPORT County AFC left-back Louis Hall has moved on loan to Gloucester City until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old featured for the Exiles in pre-season and earned a contract, with the intention of him playing for the development team.
Hall made his debut in the League Cup upset of Ipswich at Portman Road and also faced Southampton in the competition, when the Premier League side romped to an 8-0 win at Rodney Parade.
He featured twice in the EFL Trophy but will now head to Gloucester to get game time in the National League North.
County academy graduates Joe Woodiwiss and Lewys Twamley went on loan to Merthyr and Salisbury respectively earlier in the January window to get experience of senior football.
