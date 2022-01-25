FACE coverings will continue to be mandatory for pupils in Welsh schools after Wales moves into alert level zero this Friday.

Speaking at the Welsh Government’s press conference at lunchtime, education minister Jeremy Miles confirmed that mask wearing would be in place until “the end of this half term.”

Mr Miles stressed that face coverings had been an “important contribution in ensuring schools remain safe places.”

CO2 monitors will be provided for every classroom in Wales to improve ventilation. He also confirmed that exams are due to go ahead this year unless the public health situation changes.

The education minister confirmed that schools would be able to return to making local decisions on mitigations in line with a covid framework, if – at the next review of restrictions in three weeks’ time – the evidence supports the decision.

In a statement, Mr Miles said: “In preparation, schools should work with their local authorities and public health advisors to determine the measures they may need to put in place, based on their local circumstances.

“A small proportion of schools have made use of the disapplication of the Changing of School Session Times (Wales) Regulations 2009 put in place for the return of learners at the start of this term providing flexibility for schools to temporarily change their school session times.

“These arrangements have been particularly useful to Special Schools, so will be extended until the half-term break, after which all schools will be required to revert to their normal timetable.

“To manage and improve ventilation in classrooms, CO2 monitors have been provided for every classroom in Wales, and £95 million has been provided to support maintenance work such as such as repairing windows or replacing air filters in air handling units where schools face challenges.”

“Our focus remains to maximise learning and minimise disruption. I wish to reiterate to learners, schools and colleges that exams and assessments this year will go ahead, unless the public health situation makes it impossible for them to physically run – which we do not envisage.

“The intention to adjust grade boundaries to reflect disruption has already been set out. Adaptations to exam content have been put in place as well as prior notification of areas of examination.

“I encourage all learners in exam years to talk to their schools and colleges about what additional support and flexibility might be available this year, to help them progress with confidence.”