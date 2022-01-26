A CAERPHILLY man has been jailed for 20 weeks, after assaulting a pregnant woman.

Jordan Young appeared before Mid Wales Magistrates Court in Merthyr Tydfil last week (Thursday, January 20), having been charged with assault, criminal damage, and being in breach of previous orders.

The 22-year-old, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, faced one count of assault by beating, and one count of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

On November 7, 2021, Young was found to have committed an assault in Aberdare.

The court heard that the offense was aggravated by the fact that his victim was pregnant, and that the defendant was subject to conditional discharge for a previous criminal damage conviction, and a community order for five battery offences and another criminal damage offence.

As a result, he was sentenced to six weeks in prison for this offence, and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge to fund victim services.

No compensation or costs orders were ordered, as the court heard that the defendant had no means for repayment.

Young was also found to have committed criminal damage when he unlawfully damaged a coffee table and a cot of unknown value, with the intent to destroy or damage the property, again on November 7, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to this charge, and was sentenced to three further weeks in prison, to run consecutively with the previous sentence However, at the time of the offences, Young was subject to a community order issued on April 28, 2021, when he was found guilty of five counts of assault, and one count of criminal damage.

As a result of this, he was issued with a further eight weeks in prison - to run consecutively to the previous two sentences. He was also handed four further eight-week sentences as re-sentences for his previous offences, to run concurrently with the previous sentences.

Finally, Young was found to have committed the most recent offences while subject to a conditional discharge, relating to an incident in Blackwood on April 2, 2021, in which he was convicted of criminal damage.

For this, he was handed a further three weeks imprisonment, to run consecutively.

In total, he was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay a balance of £128.