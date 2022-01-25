PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly lost control of their podcast with Spotify taking it “into their own hands”.
The streaming platform has made the decision after the couple produced no content in the past year.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a number of lucrative deals since stepping down as working royals.
Deals thought to be worth well over 100 million, with Spotify and Netflix, have given the couple the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.
A source told The Sun newspaper: “Spotify has been waiting a long time for some content from Harry and Meghan and now it appears they have finally taken matters into their own hands.
"Hiring a raft of in-house talent on Spotify's side will ensure they finally squeeze something out of them as they bid to honour their contract."
The couple moved to LA in January 2020 after stepping down as working royals where they remain with their two children Archie and Lilibet.
