A MAN has been fined for speeding in Caerphilly - on a tractor.
Rupert James Beynon Brown, 69, of Mount Pleasant, Teddington, Tewkesbury, was found guilty via the Single Justice Procedure of speeding in a tractor on Newport Road in Trethomas on May 5, 2021.
Brown was driving a MAN heavy tractor at 35mph. The road's speed limit is 30mph.
He was sentenced at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on January 21.
He was fined £128 for speeding and his driving record was endorsed with three points.
He was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim's services and £90 in costs.
Brown will have to pay £252 in total by February 18, 2022.
Magistrates decided not to ban him from driving, saying doing so would result in "severe financial loss" for him and would affect his work, impact on the welfare of his animals and his daughter, and if he was unable to repay loans he would risk losing his home.
