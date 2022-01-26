WALES’ first dedicated Padel Tennis club will open in Cwmbran this weekend.

The former tennis courts at the Woodland Road Sports and Social Centre in Croesyceiliog have been transformed into a 3G five-a-side football pitch and two covered Padel Tennis courts – with room for a third.

Padel Tennis is a cross between tennis and squash, and is extremely popular in Spain and many Latin American countries.

David Cornwell playing at the Welsh Padel Centre ahead of its opening.

Players score points in the same way as tennis, but can bounce the ball off the walls of the court. Only underarm serving is allowed, to make the sport more inclusive.

Windsor Lawn Tennis Club in Penarth installed the first Padel Tennis court in Wales last year, and now The Welsh Padel Centre will add two more.

As well as the covered courts, the Welsh Padel Centre has changing facilities and equipment hire, and coaching will be available.

David Cornwell, director of Padel Centres Ltd, said: “I started off playing in Spain. When I wanted to continue playing, the nearest court – at the time – was in Winchester.

“If you want to run tournaments, you need at least two courts, and they need to be weatherproof.

David Cornwell, director of Padel Centres Ltd, at the Welsh Padel Centre.

“There’s a latent demand. We just need to encourage people to come and play.

“It’s a great location too – we have people from Bristol coming to play on Saturday, and it’s easy for people from Cardiff, Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly as well as from Torfaen to come and play.

“Part of the project is the 3G. The HWB were keen to get the 3G pitch from a community standpoint. It’s proving very popular. A lot of kids who would be having to train in Bettws can now just walk here.”

The new 3G five-a-side pitch at Woodland Road Sports and Social Centre.

The HWB Torfaen have taken responsibility for the management and running of the Woodland Road site, in partnership with the community council.

Dan Oliver, HWB Torfaen chief executive said: “We have worked closely with the community to ascertain a vision that will breathe new life into the area and a provision that will bring people together in a community hub.

“We are delighted with the abandoned tennis court development. What David Cornwell and his team have achieved here, during the pandemic is nothing short of remarkable.

“What a fantastic resource he has brought into the area for the community to enjoy.”

The old tennis courts at Woodland Road Sports and Social Centre which have been replaced. Picture: Google Street View.

Croesyceiliog North councillor and deputy leader of Torfaen council Cllr Richard Clark said: “The Hwb at Croesyceiliog are working hard to regenerate this much-loved Community asset, Woodland Road Sports and Social Centre.

“The former tennis courts had fallen into a sorry state and have been rejuvenated with the Padel courts and the 3G pitch.

“It's a nice nod to the past and another resource for the centre and benefit to the local community.

“It's so pleasing to see the pitch in use in all weathers and this is to be joined by the Padel Centre opening this weekend.”

The centre will be holding an open weekend this week where people can come and try Padel Tennis.

“We’re booked out on Saturday, and Sunday is booking up,” said Mr Cornwell. “It’s completely free.”

To can find out more, visit welshpadel.com