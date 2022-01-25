LOOSE Women panellist Coleen Nolan has come under fire for remarks comparing Covid to flu.

The comments came in a discussion about the vaccine on Monday’s show.

Speaking about mandatory vaccination she said: “I just don’t feel you have a right to force somebody, who has for whatever reasons that they do have for not being vaccinated, it’s their choice.

“I don’t think you can force somebody to inject something into their body that they don’t want.

“I think it’s terrible.”

She added: “It’s like going out and someone going ‘have you had your flu jab this year because if you haven’t you can’t come in here because you’ll give me flu.”

ITV viewers his out at Coleen Nolan’s Covid remarks

Her comments drew criticism on social media with one viewer describing her comments as disrespectful.

"Coleen Nolan covid comparison to flu is downright disrespectful to viewers that have lost family. This narrative needs to stop. Yes, we are coming out the other side but be respectful and mindful of those who will forever be scarred by this," one viewer tweeted.

Another added: "Not sure you can compare the flu with covid Coleen #LooseWomen."

Although others were quick to defend her on the controversial topic.

One social media user said: “Never thought I’d say this but Coleen Nolan is the only on speaking sense on Loose Women this morning.”

While another added: "Absolutely not, nobody should be forced and it should remain choice. The flu is horrendous too and not everyone is jabbed against that.. #justmythoughts"