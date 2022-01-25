FOOTAGE has surfaced on social media of the moment a group of youths started a deliberate fire in a subway in Newport last weekend.
The video shows four boys at the entrance of the subway near to Constable Drive in the Beechwood area of the city on Sunday afternoon – one of whom can be seen throwing a large item onto a fire.
A resident who was passing by at the time said they called the fire service immediately.
“I rang the fire brigade, and they came out to help my partner who was trying to put it out,” they said.
“The subway is terrible – there’s drugs, fireworks, fires and gangs meeting up there all the time.”
Labour councillor for Beechwood ward Mark Spencer said: “All I’ve seen is the video that’s been reported on social media.
“We don’t know who was involved but we will be reporting it to the police in our meeting with them on Friday.”
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 4.53pm on Sunday, January 23, 2022, we received reports of a refuse fire in St Julians, Newport.
“Crews from Maindee station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
“The incident concluded at approximately 5.04pm and has been deemed as deliberate.”
