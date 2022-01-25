A LAW student’s dream of pursuing a legal career is in tatters after being sentenced for leading police on a chase while high on cocaine.

Scott Dummer, 21, from Caerphilly, caused £7,000 worth of damage to a police car after hitting it with his orange BMW 1 Series during the high-speed pursuit.

His driver side window had been smashed by police before he sped off through Treforest.

The chasing officers deployed a stinger device before Dummer was nudged off the road and arrested at around 4.40am on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Officers were looking for him after he accelerated away when he was told to pull over on Westgate Street in the centre of Cardiff about an hour earlier.

The defendant was carrying passengers and drove at nearly twice the speed limit of 50mph at one point, prosecutor Nik Strobl said.

The bodycam and dashcam footage was played at Cardiff Crown Court.

He comes from a very respectable family

Dummer failed a roadside drugs swipe and later tested positive for cocaine.

Mr Strobl said: “He told the arresting officer, ‘I am so sorry. I apologise for any injuries I have caused to you or your colleagues.’”

The defendant, of High Street, Llanbradach, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop.

The judge, Recorder Paul Hopkins QC, told Dummer’s barrister James Evans: “I bet this is devastating for his parents.”

Mr Evans replied: “He comes from a very respectable family.

“The defendant’s mother is here today and she is a very sensible person.

“We can come across some mothers who feel their sons can do no wrong.

“She is not like that at all and is very concerned today.”

Dummer is working for a firm of solicitors part-time while he studies law at the University of South Wales, the court was told.

The judge commented: “He’s blighted any future in the law.”

Mr Evans asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty pleas, his remorse and absence of any previous convictions.

Recorder Hopkins told Dummer: “This was a moment of madness on you part because it goes against the grain of your life so far.

“You are in many ways a talented young man.

“By the skin of your teeth, I am just persuaded that your sentence will not be activated immediately.”

The defendant was jailed for nine, months, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Dummer was banned from driving for two years and will have to pass an extended retest if he wants to drive again.

He was ordered to pay prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.