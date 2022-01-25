EXAMS in Welsh schools will go ahead this year "unless the public health situation makes this impossible".

So said education minister Jeremy Miles, speaking earlier today as part of the Welsh government's coronavirus update briefing.

Mr Miles said, however, that the Welsh Government "do not envisage" such a public health situation.

"We are clear that these [exams] remain the fairest way of assessing learners, even in these difficult circumstances," he said.

"Adaptations to content have been put in place to account for disruption over the past few years. Many exams will be shorter and cover less content.

"I encourage all learners in exams years to speak to their schools to find out what support is available."

Mr Miles said that he understood that many students preparing to sit exams across Wales were anxious at the prospect.

However, he offered some reassurances.

"These aren't going to be exams such as they were in 2019," he said.

"The grading will reflect the disruption that has happened in the meantime.

"We have been able to make more adaptation in Wales than other parts of the UK.

"I want to see that anyone sitting an exam can progress to the next stage of their education journey. I want a level playing field.

"It would be challenging to say a whole cohort of students had gone through our school system without sitting external examinations."

He expressed concern that the disruption to in-school learning had affected attainment levels in Wales during the pandemic.

However, he said: "Wales not only has spent more but has done it in the most progressive way in the UK. I am proud of that.

"We will have to support these learners into the future to make sure they get the tailored support in their education journey."