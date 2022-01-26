A “UNIQUE” retailer offering high street brands at discounted prices is set to open its very first Welsh store in Newport, it has been revealed.

Next month, Newport West Retail Park on Docks Way will welcome another store – Newlife.

The retailer currently has eight existing stores, mainly in the Midlands, and is making its first foray into Wales with its Newport branch,

If the name might sound a little familiar, it might be because it serves as the retail branch of Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children.

But, it certainly is a charity shop unlike others.

While the proceeds from sales benefit charity in the traditional sense, Newlife don’t accept second hand donations.

Instead, it operates more like an outlet store, selling new items, which were received directly from high street stores.

It means that the store will sell a mixture of end of line items, customer returns, and products with minor defects.

What’s more, the store opening - which is set to take place on Friday, February 18 - will create a number of new jobs in the local area.

These vacancies, which include the role of store manager, will be available online.

Once open the store will sell fashion ranges for men, women and teens.

Opening hours will be from 9.30am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday with late night opening to 7pm on Thursday and Sunday trading from 11am to 5pm.

The charity has partnered with over 300 retailers to sell their products, and, where possible, sell them at a discount.

What has been said about the store opening?





Andrew Murphy-Hayes, Newlife head of retail stores, said: “We are so excited to be opening our first store in Wales – it’s a great way to begin 2022 – and we can’t wait for people to find out all about us.

“Newlife is a unique kind of retailer – we definitely aren’t a charity shop in the traditional sense and don’t take donations from individuals, instead we receive donations directly from High Street stores, which means we always have lots to choose from and you always have the thrill of discovering something amazing at an equally amazing price. And of course, we are extending the life of the items we sell, so by shopping here you are doing your bit to help the environment too.

“It also means you are part of our mission to provide the urgent support disabled children and terminally ill children and their families need. Without Newlife to turn to many children would simply have to go without the vital equipment they need, such as specialist beds, seating, wheelchairs and walking frames that keep them safe, free from pain and able to fulfil their potential.”

As well as grants for equipment, Newlife’s Emergency Equipment Loan Service aims to provide family in crisis the equipment their child needs within 72 hours, anywhere in the UK.

Other services include loans of Play Therapy Pods, packed with specialist toys and a nurse run helpline to provide experienced support.

To find out more about Newlife stores visit www.newlifestores.co.uk and for further information about the vital work the charity does to help disabled children and their families across the UK visit www.newlifecharity.co.uk