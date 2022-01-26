PLANS to tackle issues with underage drinking in Cwmbran have been set out.

Cwmbran Community Council has held discussions with Gwent Police about the establishment of a Community Alcohol Partnership in the town.

The partnership would build on projects already in place, such as Pub Watch schemes, and would see the community council work with the police, trading standards, the local authority, youth services, schools, charities, housing associations, resident associations, and alcohol retailers and supermarkets.

Cllr Sue Morgan and Inspector Aled George, from Gwent Police, have held initial meetings with Community Alcohol Partnerships to see what the next steps would be.

“Cwmbran’s issues are unusual in that the town centre is not usually a focus of underage drinking, due to its design. The main retailers of alcohol in the town centre are the supermarkets and there is a reasonably good level of compliance with sales to those who are underage,” read a community council report.

“However, many of the local shopping areas experience issues with underage drinking and associated anti-social behaviour.

“This multi-agency group could help reduce under-age drinking and related anti-social behaviour and support educational and diversionary activity.

“It works with local communities and stakeholders with a shared interest in preventing underage drinking and encouraging responsible drinking among young adults.

“Wales as a whole has a particular challenge with underage and binge drinking.

“The Welsh Government therefore supports Community Alcohol Partnerships and Public Health Wales is engaged in a large Community Alcohol Partnership covering Cardiff. On a smaller scale, the Pontardawe Community Alcohol Partnership has won awards for its work with young people in that area.”

At Cwmbran Community Council’s policy and finance committee meeting on January 17, it was agreed that the partnership could help reduce anti-social behaviour in the tow.

It was decided the council would take forward joint discussions, alongside Gwent Police, with retailers and key potential partners in education, trading standards, and local community groups – while Henllys Community Council and Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council would also be invited to take part in the partnership.