GYM users at a Caerphilly leisure centre will be able to benefit from new facilities – after the redevelopment of the fitness suite.

Newbridge Leisure Centre has reopened its fitness suite after investment from Caerphilly County Borough Council provided funding for a renovation.

The new facility features new equipment including curve treadmills, Air cycle, SkiErg’s and the eGym concept which includes a cloud platform to store and connect workouts to fitness devices.

There are also racks, benches and lifting platforms, a newly designed group cycle studio and dance studio which will host a range of classes including yoga, Pilates and high intensity body conditioning.

Cllr Ross Whiting, cabinet member for learning and leisure, said: “I know a lot of people have been eagerly anticipating the re-opening of the Newbridge Leisure Centre fitness suite and I want to thank them for their patience during the pandemic and building works. I personally can’t wait to see the new fitness suite come to life with people enjoying the first-class leisure facilities on offer.

“The redevelopment showcases and reconfirms the council’s commitment to the continued improvement of the sport and leisure facilities that we are able to provide to the residents of Caerphilly.

“The new fitness suite will provide a high-quality facility that will encourage individuals to be more active, more often as there is something available for everyone.”

People wishing to use the new fitness suite can pre-book on the Leisure Lifestyle App, online or by calling the customer service team on 01443 863072. The leisure centre itself can also be contacted on 01495 248100.