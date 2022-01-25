A MAN who killed his wife in her bedroom "knew exactly what he was doing" and "made good on" previous threats to "stab" her, a jury has been told.

David Maggs is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court, accused of murdering wife Linda Maggs at their home in Pontypool on February 6 last year.

The 71-year-old denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility. His defence counsel argues the defendant was suffering moderate depression at the time of the killing.

But in Tuesday's proceedings, prosecution barrister Michael Jones QC said the defendant did not have "impaired" ability when he killed Mrs Maggs.

In his closing arguments to the jury, Mr Jones said the defendant was able to explain "what he did" and "why he did [it]" to police.

He told the jury they had heard evidence of the defendant's "anger" and of an "acrimonious divorce that was coming up to a pinch point".

This was "not some random incomprehensible killing", Mr Jones said. "That's far from this case."

David Maggs.

The jurors were told that on the day of the killing, Linda Maggs was "up in bed" and "was at her most vulnerable".

Mr Jones said the defendant that day "select[ed]" two knives in the kitchen and "walked upstairs".

"While she was in bed he repeatedly stabbed her," he told the court.

MORE COURT & CRIME:

Mr Jones said there was witness evidence the defendant had "made previous threats" about his wife and "vocalised harming her".

One witness reported the defendant saying he "felt like stabbing" Mrs Maggs.

The night before the killing, the defendant's sister had described him as "buoyant".

Mr Jones said the defendant "did not have an impaired ability - let alone a substantial one", and reminded the jurors that an expert witness for the prosecution was "of the opinion [Mr Maggs] was not suffering moderate depression" at the time of the killing.

Mr Jones said Maggs had "constant" feelings of "animosity" and "anger" towards his wife and "at no point does the defendant express any remorse for killing Linda".

"This defendant contemplated and threatened stabbing Linda on more than one occasion", he told the jury. "On February 6 last year he made good on that threat.

"He murdered her," he added. "That's the verdict we invite you to return."

The trial before Judge Michael Fitton QC continues on Wednesday, when the defence will present their closing arguments.