Spotify users were reporting issues with the music streaming service on Tuesday afternoon.
Users were left unable to listen to their favourite songs across the UK with audio streaming problems reported.
According to Down Detector, issues started at around 3pm with users complaining that they were unable to stream music.
User reports indicate Spotify is having problems since 3:49 PM GMT. https://t.co/jjlzRIlMaA RT if you're also having problems #Spotifydown— DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) January 25, 2022
Problems were recorded by Spotify users across the UK on Down Detector including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Belfast.
Of the problems reported, 66% relate to the website while 26% relate to the app.
A further 8% of problems reported were linked to audio streaming.
Spotify web player not working
When using the iOS app for iPhone, Newsquest encountered no problems.
But music fans on Twitter are having no such luck.
One social media user asked: “Spotify down for anyone else?”
Another agreed: “I'm getting a 504 time-out too.”
“Man I hate Spotify fr,” added a third.
Spotify are yet to comment on the reported outage affecting UK users.
