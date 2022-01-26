CHANGES are being made to a number of services run by Newport Bus from this weekend.
The company has announced that changes to the bus timetables and network will come into place on Sunday, January 30 intended to help increased access to train services for more eco-friendly travel and to help the areas with older populations.
MORE NEWS:
- Concern over impact on parking of planned Chepstow Town AFC ground expansion
- Plans to replace Old Green Roundabout in Newport revealed: Have your say
The changes will include:
- The 2A Gaer service and the early buses to St Woolos Hospital and the Royal Gwent Hospital on routes six, 15 and 19E will stop at Queensway opposite Newport railway station.
- John Frost School JF3 service Fields Park morning service will leave five minutes earlier with revised running times.
- Route 20A/C Newport Retail Park will operate via Bishpool and the Treberth estate both outbound and inbound. Timetable changes will be in effect as buses will leave some stops up to 10 minutes earlier. The 20C when boarding at the Royal Oak and Bishpool Lane stops on Chepstow Road will then head towards the retail park and not the city centre.
- Route 29 serving the Grange University Hospital. Most of the journeys from Cwmbran into Newport will leave the Grange, Ponthir and Caerleon up to five minutes earlier.
- Route 30 Cardiff will operate every day and every journey in Cardiff via Station Terrace instead of Castle Street. It will also pick up opposite Queen Street Station.
- The X30 Cardiff Express service will no longer feature the Gabalfa Interchange stop on the printed timetable, but it will remain as an active stop for passengers to use.
- The route 74 Chepstow timetable will see buses leaving some stops up to 10 minutes earlier. The 8.30pm journey from Chepstow will go into Newport Retail Park.
- The Route 74 A/C Underwood via Langstone service will have an early morning journey on route 74C. The journey will start at Langstone at 7.11am and will be at Underwood at 7.19am. There are also some minor timing changes on the route.
- The Route X74 Chepstow via Magor and Caldicot service 6.10am journey from Newport will now leave at 6.15am and then will run in line with the current timetable from Newport Retail Park. The 7.15am journey from Newport will leave at 7.10am and running times will be adjusted for punctual arrival at Chepstow Comprehensive School.
- The T7 Traws Cymru service from Chepstow to Bristol will have a revised timetable.
You can view all the new timetables at www.newportbus.co.uk/services
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment