WE ARE on the search for Gwent's Instagram fans.

Today we meet Lee James Kershaw, 51, of Cwmbran, who has three Instagram pages, with LeeJamesKershaw being the primary one for what he says is his best photography work.

He joined Instagram in 2017.

How many followers do you have?

538 on this account and ironically three times that amount on my AFOL (Adult Fans of LEGO) Instagram account (but we won't dwell on that!).

"Boat in the Mist" - a digital edit of resources taken at Barry Island. The sense of chill from that pea-soup fog is almost palpable!

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

After hearing about Instagram from a friend I thought I would give it a go, promising myself to try and upload a new photo every day, thus keeping myself focused on my hobby. This very quickly led to the purchasing of a DSLR. This account is to showcase my best photos, a means of sharing with friends, family, and the world.

What has been your favourite post?

Possibly one of my first - a picture taken from the Skirrid on a misty day. I was runner up in a National Trust competition - this was all the motivation I needed to keep on going (now 1,050+ posts).

Boats at Pontymoile - a firm favourite (and looks great up on the wall), having used a number of editing tools to create this water painting effect.

Why is Gwent special to you?

Landscape. Heritage. Friends!

What is the best thing about Instagram?

An invaluable source of inspiration - there is just so much talent out there, plus it is a great way to see so many places around the planet that just would not appear elsewhere.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

Anybody who has posted inspirational photos. I currently follow 1,075 so there has been a lot of inspiration.

The lighthouse at Nash Point - I have this on the wall opposite the bed so I can stare at it in the mornings. There is something special about lighthouses!

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

I have won a few competitions that I did not even realise that I had entered.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Don't become despondent or hung up about the number of followers - it is totally meaningless. See it as a means of learning from others through their photography work, rather than expect the world to fall in love with you. Interact (if you can spare the time) with your audience.